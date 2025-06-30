Xanadu Mines Substantial Holder Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Xanadu Mines Ltd ( (AU:XAM) ) has shared an update.
Xanadu Mines Limited has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, Mr. Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren, with an increase in voting power from 70.29% to 73.59%. This change results from the acquisition of shares through the acceptance of a takeover offer made by Bastion Mining Pte. Ltd. The acquisition signifies a strategic consolidation of control within the company, potentially impacting its governance and operational decisions.
More about Xanadu Mines Ltd
YTD Price Performance: 61.22%
Average Trading Volume: 8,801,497
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$182.2M
