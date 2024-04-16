X2M Connect Announces New Securities Issuance

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced a new issuance of 3,997,375 ordinary fully paid securities to be quoted on the ASX under the code X2M. The official announcement date is April 16, 2024, marking a significant new development in the company’s financial journey. This event may capture the interest of investors looking to engage with the company’s expanding market presence.

