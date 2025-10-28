X.J. Electrics Reschedules Payables with Sensio Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from X.J. Electrics (Hu Bei) Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:2619) ).

X.J. Electrics (Hu Bei) Co., Ltd. has entered into a Payables Rescheduling Agreement with its subsidiary and Sensio Inc. to extend the repayment date of an outstanding amount of USD5,003,160.14 to September 17, 2027. As part of the agreement, Sensio Inc. will pay a quarterly rescheduling fee of USD125,000. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, indicating its significance to the company’s financial operations and obligations.

More about X.J. Electrics (Hu Bei) Co., Ltd Class H

X.J. Electrics (Hu Bei) Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of lifestyle household goods in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in small household electrical appliances. The company operates through its subsidiary, X.J. Group (HK) Limited, supplying products to companies like Sensio Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 426,179

