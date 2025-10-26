WuXi AppTec Sells Subsidiaries to Focus on Core CRDMO Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2359) ) has provided an update.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Hillhouse Investment Management to sell its subsidiaries, WuXi Clinical Development Services and WuXi MedKey Med-Tech Development, for cash consideration. This transaction aligns with WuXi AppTec’s strategy to focus on its core CRDMO business, providing financial support to enhance global capabilities. The transaction, which does not constitute a major or connected transaction under Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchange rules, is expected to accelerate the company’s development in serving its customers more effectively.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on a Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) business model. The company emphasizes drug discovery, laboratory testing, process development, and manufacturing services to serve global customers and benefit patients worldwide.

