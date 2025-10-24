Wuhan Youji Holdings Updates on Malaysian Land Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Wuhan Youji Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2881) ).

Wuhan Youji Holdings Ltd. has announced a supplemental update on its acquisition of land in Malaysia. The purchase price of RM36,465,905.71 was determined through arm’s length negotiations and based on a valuation report by PPC International Sdn Bhd. The valuation used the comparison method, considering factors such as location, market conditions, and land characteristics. The acquisition is expected to align with the company’s strategic goals and reflects a fair market value, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning positively.

Average Trading Volume: 27,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

