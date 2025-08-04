Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Ends Stabilization Period with No Actions Taken

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2651) ) has shared an announcement.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. announced the conclusion of the stabilization period related to its Global Offering, which ended on August 3, 2025. During this period, no stabilization actions were taken, and the over-allotment option was not exercised, indicating no over-allocation of shares. The company continues to comply with public float requirements, ensuring at least 25% of its total issued shares are held by the public.

More about Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the dental medical industry, focusing on providing dental services and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 407,427

