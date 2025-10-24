Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Strengthens Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2651) ) has shared an announcement.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure and improve internal control systems. The committee will oversee financial reporting, internal audits, and the relationship with external auditors, ensuring transparency and accountability in the company’s operations.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. operates in the dental medical industry, focusing on providing dental services and products. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and adheres to the relevant corporate governance and listing rules.

