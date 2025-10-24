Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Forms Nomination Committee to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2651) ) has provided an update.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. has established a Nomination Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure by overseeing the appointment of directors and senior management. This move aims to optimize the Board’s composition, ensuring a diverse and independent representation, which is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. operates in the dental medical industry, focusing on providing dental care services and products. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and adheres to relevant corporate governance codes and regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 48,438

