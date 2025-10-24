Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2651) ) has issued an announcement.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its committees. This organizational update includes the appointment of Mr. Yao Xue as Chairman and highlights the structure of the audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. operates in the dental medical industry in China, focusing on providing dental services and products. The company is structured as a joint stock company with limited liability and is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China.

Average Trading Volume: 48,438

