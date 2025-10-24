Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co. Announces Strategic Governance Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2651) ) has provided an announcement.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 24, 2025. Key resolutions included the cancellation of the Board of Supervisors, amendments to the Articles of Association, and the appointment of Mr. Xie Dong as an independent non-executive director. All resolutions were unanimously approved by shareholders, indicating strong support for the company’s strategic adjustments. These changes are expected to streamline governance and potentially enhance operational efficiency, impacting the company’s future direction and stakeholder interests.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on dental medical services. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is publicly listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 48,438

