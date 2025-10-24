Wuhan Dazhong Dental Establishes Remuneration Committee to Enhance Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2651) ) has provided an announcement.

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration Committee to enhance its corporate governance by formulating and overseeing remuneration policies for its directors and senior management. This move aims to ensure transparent and effective appraisal and remuneration systems, aligning with industry standards and regulatory requirements, which could strengthen the company’s market position and stakeholder trust.

More about Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. Class H

Wuhan Dazhong Dental Medical Co., Ltd. operates in the dental medical industry, focusing on providing dental services and products. The company is publicly listed and adheres to the regulatory frameworks of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 48,438

