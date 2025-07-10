WPP Appoints Cindy Rose as New CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WPP ( (GB:WPP) ) has provided an announcement.

WPP has announced the appointment of Cindy Rose as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Cindy Rose, who has a strong background in technology and media from her roles at Microsoft, Vodafone, Virgin Media, and Disney, will succeed Mark Read. Her expertise in digital transformation and AI is expected to be invaluable as WPP navigates industry changes and macroeconomic uncertainties. Cindy’s appointment follows a thorough selection process, and her familiarity with WPP from her time on the Board is seen as a significant advantage. Mark Read will assist in the transition until the end of the year.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WPP) stock is a Hold with a £730.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WPP stock, see the GB:WPP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WPP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WPP is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and valuation, but is weighed down by technical indicators suggesting a bearish trend and external challenges impacting revenue. The mixed sentiment from the earnings call and corporate events adds to the cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WPP stock, click here.

More about WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company that leverages the power of creativity to build better futures for its people, planet, clients, and communities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,539,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.69B

For a thorough assessment of WPP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue