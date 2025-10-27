Worley Secures EPCM Contract for Rio Tinto’s BS1 Iron Ore Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Worley Limited ( (AU:WOR) ) is now available.

Worley Limited has been appointed by Rio Tinto to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services for the Brockman Syncline 1 (BS1) iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. This project, which will process up to 34 million tonnes of iron ore annually, extends the life of the Brockman region and continues a 25-year partnership between Worley and Rio Tinto. The project underscores Worley’s capability in delivering mining projects and its strategic importance in supporting future iron ore production in Western Australia.

More about Worley Limited

Worley Limited is a leading global professional services company specializing in energy, chemicals, and resources. The company partners with clients to deliver projects and create value throughout the lifecycle of their assets, focusing on sustainable energy sources while meeting current energy, chemicals, and resource needs. Worley is headquartered in Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 8.66%

Average Trading Volume: 2,033,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.41B

