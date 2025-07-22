Worley Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Worley Limited ( (AU:WOR) ) has issued an update.

Worley Limited announced the cessation of 13,066,727 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective from July 1, 2025. This move is part of Worley’s capital management strategy, potentially impacting its share value and signaling confidence in its financial position to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WOR) stock is a Buy with a A$17.92 price target.

More about Worley Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,007,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.99B



