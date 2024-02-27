World Copper Ltd. Launches $4M Private Placement

World Copper Ltd (TSE:WCU) has released an update.

World Copper Ltd. has announced a private placement aiming to raise $4 million by selling units at $0.07 each, which include a common share and a half warrant, with the potential to accelerate the warrant expiry under certain conditions. The proceeds will be directed towards general working capital and debt repayment. The Offering, which may see insider participation and finders’ fees for certain introductions, is subject to a four-month trading hold and TSXV approval.

For further insights into TSE:WCU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.