World Chess PLC Unveils New Episode of The World Chess Show

World Chess PLC ( (GB:CHSS) ) has issued an update.

World Chess PLC has announced the latest episode of its television series, The World Chess Show, titled ‘The Price Of The Game,’ which explores the transformation of chess from a niche hobby to a global industry. The episode, airing across 156 markets, features interviews with key figures who have contributed to the game’s growth, highlighting the strategic efforts to make chess more watchable and participatory. This initiative is part of World Chess’s broader strategy to expand its audience and consolidate its products under a single domain, worldchess.com, enhancing its market presence and engagement with fans.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHSS) stock is a Sell with a £1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on World Chess PLC stock, see the GB:CHSS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHSS is a Underperform.

World Chess PLC’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and high leverage. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, while the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively suggest significant risks for potential investors.

More about World Chess PLC

World Chess PLC is a leading chess gaming and entertainment company and the official commercial partner of FIDE. The company reinvents the sport for modern consumers by developing worldchess.com, the exclusive platform for FIDE-recognised online ratings, running the prime-time chess league Armageddon, and operating a new generation of chess clubs. It has organized World Chess Championship Matches in New York and London and has signed significant media partnerships in the sport’s history.

Average Trading Volume: 2,459,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11M

