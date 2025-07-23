World Chess PLC Secures Strategic Investment and Proposes New Board Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from World Chess PLC ( (GB:CHSS) ) is now available.

World Chess PLC has entered into a binding subscription agreement with two strategic investors, raising $2 million by issuing new ordinary shares. This investment is aimed at accelerating the company’s growth and monetization efforts, particularly in expanding its global user base and converting more users to PRO subscribers. Additionally, Dmitri Lipnitsky, a tech entrepreneur with a strong background in app and games development, is proposed to join the board as a director, subject to regulatory checks. His expertise is expected to bolster World Chess’s strategic shift towards digital expansion and monetization, positioning the company as a significant player in the digital chess economy.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHSS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHSS is a Underperform.

World Chess PLC’s overall stock score is predominantly affected by its poor financial performance and valuation challenges, highlighted by declining revenues, persistent losses, and high leverage. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further impacting the score. While recent corporate events provide some strategic direction, they are insufficient to offset the primary financial and market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CHSS stock, click here.

More about World Chess PLC

World Chess PLC is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company that serves as the official commercial partner of the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE). The company is renowned for organizing FIDE Championship Matches in the USA and the UK and has significantly impacted the chess world by establishing major media partnerships. World Chess is also known for developing Armageddon, a chess league designed for prime-time television, and operates the FIDE Online Arena, the exclusive official chess gaming platform.

Average Trading Volume: 620,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For a thorough assessment of CHSS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue