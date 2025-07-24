World Acceptance Secures New $640M Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

World Acceptance ( (WRLD) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, World Acceptance Corporation entered into a new three-year senior secured asset-based credit facility, replacing its previous revolving credit agreement. This new facility increases aggregate commitments to $640 million and allows for a $100 million stock repurchase program. Additionally, the company announced the redemption of its 7.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2026. In its fiscal 2026 first quarter results, the company reported increased revenues of $132.5 million and a 4.0% rise in its customer base, despite a decrease in net income to $1.3 million. The company also saw a growth in outstanding loans by $38.7 million and a decrease in loan delinquencies, positioning it for potential revenue growth and reduced charge-offs in future quarters.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRLD is a Neutral.

World Acceptance’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and strategic initiatives, such as the credit card pilot, which are promising for future growth. However, financial risks due to high leverage and inconsistent profitability, along with challenges in delinquency rates, temper the overall score.

World Acceptance Corporation operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing small loans and related financial products to consumers. The company is known for its consumer finance services and has a significant presence in the market with over 1,000 branches.

