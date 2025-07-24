Worksport Partners with Frankie Muniz for Promotion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Worksport ( (WKSP) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Worksport Ltd. announced a brand partnership with actor and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, who will promote the company’s American-made energy solutions. Muniz’s endorsement comes as Worksport prepares for the mass production of its SOLIS solar tonneau cover and COR portable battery system, aiming to enhance its presence in the motorsport and consumer energy markets. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability, aligning with Worksport’s mission to empower off-grid independence and mobile energy accessibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKSP) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on WKSP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport shows strong revenue growth potential and positive market momentum. However, profitability challenges and an unattractive valuation weigh heavily. The earnings call adds some positive outlook with strategic expansions and product innovation, but operational and supply chain risks remain significant.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator specializing in hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors. The company designs, develops, and manufactures tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport is actively partnering with companies like Hyundai for solar cover solutions and is gaining traction in the electric vehicle sector.

Average Trading Volume: 266,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.81M

