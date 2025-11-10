Worksport Announces Pricing for SOLIS Solar Cover

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Worksport ( (WKSP) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, Worksport Ltd. announced the final pricing and initial model lineup for its SOLIS solar tonneau cover, set to launch on November 28, 2025. The SOLIS cover, a solar truck-mounted folding array, is designed to work with the Worksport COR portable power system, providing up to 490 watts of solar generation. This launch marks a significant step for Worksport, adding a new revenue stream in clean energy and expanding its product offerings to include a mobile clean energy power plant for trucks. The SOLIS cover will be available for various popular truck models, with prices ranging from $1,999 to $2,499 based on truck bed length. This development positions Worksport to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions in the automotive industry.

Spark’s Take on WKSP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKSP is a Neutral.

Worksport’s strong revenue growth and improved gross margins are offset by challenges in profitability, cash flow, and technical indicators. The earnings call provides optimism for future cash flow positivity, but current financial and valuation metrics remain weak.

More about Worksport

Worksport Ltd. is a U.S.-based company specializing in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, serving both consumer and industrial markets. The company designs, develops, and manufactures tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating and cooling solutions. Worksport is actively involved in the clean energy sector, with partnerships in the electric vehicle market, including a collaboration with Hyundai.

