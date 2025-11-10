Workman Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Workman Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7564) ) has shared an announcement.

Workman Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable increase in operating revenue and profits compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 15.7% rise in total operating revenue and a 22.5% increase in net income, reflecting robust sales growth across its chain stores. This performance underscores Workman’s solid market positioning and potential for continued growth, benefiting stakeholders and enhancing its competitive edge in the retail sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7564) stock is a Hold with a Yen6246.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Workman Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7564 Stock Forecast page.

More about Workman Co., Ltd.

Workman Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on workwear and outdoor apparel. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 263,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen510.1B

See more insights into 7564 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

