Workhorse Group’s Q3 2025: Strategic Moves and Financial Highlights

Workhorse Group ( (WKHS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Workhorse Group presented to its investors.

Workhorse Group Inc. is a technology company dedicated to advancing zero-emission commercial vehicles, with a focus on last-mile delivery and medium-duty operations, and is based in Union City, Indiana.

In its third-quarter report for 2025, Workhorse Group highlighted its strategic initiatives and financial performance. The company announced the availability of the Utilimaster Aeromaster body for its W56 step van, aimed at enhancing the vehicle’s flexibility and efficiency. Additionally, Workhorse is progressing with a merger with Motiv Electric Trucks to create a leading medium-duty electric truck OEM in North America.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter show a slight decrease in sales to $2.4 million, down from $2.5 million the previous year, attributed to fewer truck sales. However, the company managed to reduce operating expenses by $1.2 million year-over-year. The merger with Motiv is expected to bring financial benefits, including a $25 million funding boost, which will help streamline Workhorse’s capital structure and improve liquidity.

Despite reporting a net loss of $7.8 million for the quarter, Workhorse made significant strides in cost management, reducing research and development expenses and achieving gains from asset sales and deferred revenue. The company is optimistic about generating additional purchase orders and strengthening its financial position through strategic partnerships and product enhancements.

Looking forward, Workhorse’s management remains focused on completing the merger with Motiv, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. This transaction is expected to provide the company with the necessary liquidity and strategic positioning to capitalize on the growing trend towards electrification in the commercial vehicle sector.

