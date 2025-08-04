Workhorse Group Reenters Exclusivity Agreement for Merger

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Workhorse Group ( (WKHS) ).

On August 4, 2025, Workhorse Group Inc. announced that it has reentered an exclusivity agreement with a privately held U.S.-based manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles. This agreement reinstates restrictions from a previous agreement, which expired on July 28, 2025, and is part of ongoing discussions about a potential merger where the manufacturer would be merged into a newly created subsidiary of Workhorse in exchange for newly issued shares. The potential transaction could impact the company’s operations and market positioning, but it is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals and market reactions.

The most recent analyst rating on (WKHS) stock is a Hold with a $15.63 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Workhorse Group stock, see the WKHS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WKHS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WKHS is a Neutral.

Workhorse Group’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its significant financial challenges. While there are strategic efforts to improve operations and market positioning, the company’s financial instability and ongoing losses weigh heavily on its assessment. Technical indicators and the earnings call suggest some potential for improvement, but the overall risks remain high.

To see Spark’s full report on WKHS stock, click here.

More about Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. is an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 3,308,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.63M

Learn more about WKHS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue