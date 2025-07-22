Woori Financial Group to Host First Half 2025 Earnings Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Woori Finance Holdings Co ( (WF) ) has shared an update.

Woori Financial Group Inc. announced that it will hold its 2025 First Half Earnings Release Conference on July 25, 2025. The event will be available via a live audio webcast and conference call, offering simultaneous interpretation in English. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance for the first half of 2025, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (WF) stock is a Buy with a $44.31 price target.

Spark’s Take on WF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WF is a Outperform.

Woori Finance Holdings Co demonstrates strong financial performance and an attractive valuation, which are offset by technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions and earnings call concerns about increased costs.



More about Woori Finance Holdings Co

Woori Financial Group Inc. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and financial products primarily in South Korea. The company is focused on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients, including retail and corporate banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 67,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.32B



