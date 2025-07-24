Woodward Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Woodward ( (WWD) ).

On July 23, 2025, Woodward, Inc.’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on September 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 21, 2025. This announcement underscores Woodward’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may positively impact investor confidence in the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (WWD) stock is a Buy with a $273.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Woodward stock, see the WWD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WWD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WWD is a Outperform.

Woodward’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, particularly in Aerospace. However, valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and potential overbought stock conditions slightly temper the outlook.

More about Woodward

Woodward, Inc. is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. The company focuses on delivering energy control solutions to support a clean future, with innovative systems that operate in harsh environments. Woodward is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 541,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.31B

