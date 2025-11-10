Wong’s Kong King Reports Mixed Revenue Results for October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:0532) ) is now available.

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary Taiwan Kong King Company Limited, reported a decrease in net sales revenue for October 2025 compared to the same month last year, with a drop of 7.81%. However, the cumulative revenue for the year showed a significant increase of 78.53% due to a rise in machinery and equipment sales, indicating a strong year-over-year growth and positive market response.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0532) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited stock, see the HK:0532 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited

Wong’s Kong King International (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the sales of machinery and equipment. It operates within the industrial sector, with a focus on increasing its market presence through the sale of these products.

Average Trading Volume: 134,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$219M

