Wonderful Sky Financial Group Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

The latest update is out from Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1260) ).

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for September 30, 2025, where key resolutions will be discussed. These include the approval of the audited financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to manage share allotments, which could impact the company’s capital structure and governance.

More about Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited

Wonderful Sky Financial Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial services industry. It focuses on providing comprehensive financial public relations services, including investor relations, corporate communications, and financial media relations.

Average Trading Volume: 557,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$483.6M

