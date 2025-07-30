WNS Announces Acquisition Agreement with Capgemini

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 7, 2025, WNS (Holdings) Limited announced a definitive agreement for its acquisition by Capgemini, to be executed through a scheme of arrangement under Jersey law. The company has released a scheme document detailing the terms and conditions of the acquisition, with shareholder meetings scheduled for August 29, 2025, to approve the scheme. The acquisition is expected to enhance WNS’s market positioning and operational capabilities, pending shareholder and court approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (WNS) stock is a Buy with a $61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WNS stock, see the WNS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WNS is a Outperform.

The most significant factor influencing WNS’s stock score is its solid financial performance, indicating strong revenue growth and profitability. The recent acquisition by Capgemini is also a positive development, expected to enhance operational capabilities and financial performance. While technical indicators suggest strong momentum, the valuation is moderate, lacking a dividend yield which may deter some investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a digital-led business transformation and services company that provides innovative solutions across various industries. The company offers a wide range of services including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. WNS operates with over 66,085 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,841,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.21B

