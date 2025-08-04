Wizz Air Announces Share Capital Structure Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Wizz Air Holdings ( (GB:WIZZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wizz Air Holdings PLC has announced its share capital structure as of July 31, 2025, with a total of 103,402,180 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying one voting right. The announcement provides crucial information for shareholders regarding voting rights and share capital, impacting their notification obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIZZ) stock is a Buy with a £22.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wizz Air Holdings stock, see the GB:WIZZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WIZZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIZZ is a Neutral.

Wizz Air Holdings’ stock score is driven by a strong valuation and positive corporate events, despite technical analysis indicating some caution. Financial recovery is promising but tempered by high leverage and geopolitical challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WIZZ stock, click here.

More about Wizz Air Holdings

Wizz Air Holdings PLC is a prominent player in the aviation industry, primarily offering low-cost airline services across Europe and other regions. The company focuses on providing affordable travel options, catering to a broad market of budget-conscious travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,010,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.3B

Find detailed analytics on WIZZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue