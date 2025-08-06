Wix Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Expands Market with Base44 Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Wix ( (WIX) ).

On August 6, 2025, Wix.com Ltd. announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 12% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $489.9 million. The company also reported significant growth in new cohort bookings, driven by strong demand for AI-powered online creation and the strategic acquisition of Base44, which expands Wix’s market into application development. This acquisition is expected to contribute significantly to Wix’s revenue growth, with Base44 projected to reach $40 to $50 million in ARR by year-end. Wix’s robust performance and strategic initiatives, including AI and market expansion, are laying the groundwork for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

The most recent analyst rating on (WIX) stock is a Hold with a $159.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wix stock, see the WIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WIX is a Neutral.

Wix’s overall stock score is driven primarily by strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. However, technical analysis signals a bearish trend, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, which weigh down the overall score. While product innovations and strategic growth are promising, financial stability and technical indicators require careful monitoring.

More about Wix

Wix.com Ltd. is a leading global platform that enables users to create, manage, and grow a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, the company offers advanced AI, flexible design, and robust business and commerce solutions, serving millions of users including self-creators, agencies, and enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 983,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.13B

