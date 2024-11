Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Wisr Limited has announced a significant change in the stock holdings of its director, Cathryn Lyall, who has acquired 455,500 fully paid ordinary shares, raising her total to 609,673 shares. This on-market trade highlights a notable increase in her investment within the company, potentially reflecting confidence in Wisr’s future performance.

