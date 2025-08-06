Wisr AI Systems Inc. to Acquire RiskAssure, Enhancing AI Risk Intelligence Platform

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wisr AI Systems Inc. ( (TSE:WISR) ) has provided an update.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire RiskAssure, an AI-native response automation platform. This acquisition aims to enhance Wisr AI’s agentic AI risk intelligence platform and expand its commercialization opportunities, allowing organizations to respond to vendor requests more efficiently while maintaining accuracy and trust.

More about Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. is a Vancouver-based technology company specializing in agentic AI platforms designed to predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. The company provides solutions that help enterprises manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains with enhanced cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

Average Trading Volume: 152,272

