Wisr AI Systems Inc. Named Among Canada’s Top 100 AI Companies

The latest announcement is out from Wisr AI Systems Inc. ( (TSE:WISR) ).

Wisr AI Systems Inc. has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 AI Companies by the 2025 All In Summit, highlighting its leadership in AI-driven risk intelligence. This recognition, supported by Scale AI, is expected to enhance Wisr AI’s exposure to enterprise customers and global collaborators, as the company expands its operations and commitment to cybersecurity innovation.

More about Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. is a Vancouver-based technology company specializing in AI-driven cyber and third-party risk intelligence. The company develops agentic AI platforms that help enterprises predict, prioritize, and monitor risks in real-time, enhancing cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

Average Trading Volume: 167,422

