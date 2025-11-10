Wisr AI CEO to Discuss Agentic AI at 2025 IT Symposium

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wisr AI Systems Inc. ( (TSE:WISR) ) has shared an announcement.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. announced that its CEO, Rob Goehring, will speak at the 2025 Information Technology Symposium about the transformative impact of agentic AI on third-party risk management. The company’s Agentic Risk Intelligence Platform uses autonomous AI agents to provide predictive insights, helping organizations proactively address vulnerabilities in vendor ecosystems. This aligns with the symposium’s goal of equipping professionals with forward-looking knowledge to enhance resilience and governance.

More about Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. is a Vancouver-based technology company specializing in agentic AI platforms designed to predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risks. Their solutions enable enterprises to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently by ingesting and interpreting real-time global signals, thereby enhancing cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

Average Trading Volume: 76,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

