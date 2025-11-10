WISeKey to Publicly List WISeSat.Space on Nasdaq Through Business Combination

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

WISeKey International Holding ( (CH:WIHN) ) has shared an update.

WISeKey International Holding AG has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Columbus Acquisition Corp. to publicly list its subsidiary WISeSat.Space Corp. on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange as WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. This transaction, expected to close in the first half of 2026, will see WISeKey receive $250 million in equity and retain majority ownership. The move is aimed at accelerating the commercialization of WISeSat’s satellite-based cybersecurity and IoT ecosystem, positioning the company to expand its satellite network from 14 to 100 by 2030, thereby reinforcing Europe’s leadership in secure space systems.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:WIHN) stock is a Hold with a CHF24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WISeKey International Holding stock, see the CH:WIHN Stock Forecast page.

More about WISeKey International Holding

WISeKey International Holding AG is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions. The company focuses on providing secure, cost-effective, and globally accessible IoT connectivity through its subsidiary WISeSat.Space AG, which develops next-generation satellite platforms equipped with advanced encryption and identity management systems.

YTD Price Performance: 0.10%

Average Trading Volume: 28,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF108.1M

