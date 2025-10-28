Wisdom Wealth Resources Faces Shareholder Pressure Over Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited ( (HK:0007) ).

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited announced that it has received open letters from its shareholders expressing concerns over the prolonged suspension of its trading activities. The shareholders emphasized that the delay in resumption is not due to business failure but regulatory processes, and they believe the company has met all necessary guidelines for resumption. The company is committed to protecting shareholder interests and seeks a resolution that avoids delisting, urging the Stock Exchange to consider resuming trading to safeguard shareholder value.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the investment holding industry. The company focuses on managing a diverse portfolio of investments and resources, aiming to provide value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

Current Market Cap: HK$101.1M

