Wisdom Wealth Appoints New Executive Director Amidst Listing Review

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited ( (HK:0007) ) has provided an announcement.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited has appointed Mr. Song Junhua as an executive director, effective November 11, 2025. Mr. Song brings over 25 years of experience in construction management for real estate projects in China, and his appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership in the real estate sector. Additionally, the company has requested a review by the Listing Review Committee regarding a decision made by the Listing Committee, with trading in the company’s shares remaining suspended since April 2024. This move could have significant implications for the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

More about Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property management and development projects in China. The company is involved in construction management and real estate appraisal, catering to a diverse market within the region.

Current Market Cap: HK$101.1M

