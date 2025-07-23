Winsome Resources Sees Shift in Substantial Shareholder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Winsome Resources Limited ( (AU:WR1) ) has provided an announcement.

Winsome Resources Limited has experienced a change in the interests of its substantial holders, namely Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP, Li Equities Investments LP, and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. The change, which occurred between July 10 and July 21, 2025, resulted in a decrease in their combined voting power from 10.49% to 9.44%. This adjustment in holdings reflects a strategic repositioning by these investment entities, potentially impacting Winsome Resources’ shareholder dynamics and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WR1) stock is a Buy with a A$1.20 price target.

More about Winsome Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 569,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$47.57M

