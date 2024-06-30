Winsome Resources Expands Share Listings

Winsome Resources Limited (AU:WR1) has released an update.

Winsome Resources Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, seeking to list an additional 50,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX under the code WR1, with an issue date of June 28, 2024. This move indicates the company’s efforts to expand its capital base and could potentially attract investors looking for fresh opportunities in the market.

For further insights into AU:WR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.