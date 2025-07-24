Winpak Ltd. Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Winpak ( (TSE:WPK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Winpak Ltd. reported a decline in net income for the second quarter of 2025, with earnings falling by 22.2% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease was attributed to a significant drop in gross profit, reduced net finance income, and increased operating expenses, although foreign exchange gains provided a slight offset. The company’s earnings for the first half of 2025 also saw a decrease of 12.9% compared to the previous year, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WPK) stock is a Hold with a C$50.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WPK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WPK is a Outperform.

Winpak Limited’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are key drivers of its overall score. While the valuation is fair, the low dividend yield and recent earnings decline present challenges. The company’s commitment to sustainability and shareholder support are positive factors.



More about Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and related packaging machines, primarily for the packaging of perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications.

Average Trading Volume: 44,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.75B



