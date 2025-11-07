Windfall Geotek Secures $680,000 to Boost AI Exploration and Detection Technologies

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Windfall Geotek ( (TSE:WIN) ).

Windfall Geotek has successfully closed a $680,000 private placement, issuing 34,000,000 units at $0.02 each. The funds will be used to advance its AI-based mineral exploration platform, support UXO detection technology, and provide for general working capital and R&D activities. This financing will enable Windfall to continue developing and validating its AI models, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven discovery and innovation.

More about Windfall Geotek

Windfall Geotek is a global leader in AI-driven mineral exploration, specializing in transforming complex geoscience data into high-potential discoveries with speed and accuracy. The company is expanding its AI expertise into life-saving applications, including landmine and UXO detection, and aims to validate AI-generated targets to demonstrate the power and reliability of its AI system.

Average Trading Volume: 325,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.69M

