Wilton Resources Faces Operational Challenges at Ciemas Gold Project

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited announced that its Ciemas Gold Project’s Processing Facility remains non-operational due to unstable electricity supply and damaged infrastructure affecting supply deliveries. The company is exploring strategic options and has engaged professional firms to assist, while advising caution to shareholders and potential investors.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited is involved in the mining industry, focusing on gold extraction and processing. The company’s primary project is the Ciemas Gold Project.

