Wilton Resources Faces Demand Over Share Sale

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited (SG:5F7) has released an update.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited has received a demand from Mr. Chong Thim Pheng to return S$2.7 million after alleging the company defaulted on a share sale agreement by not producing gold for three months. While no legal action has been initiated, the company is reviewing the claims with legal counsel and will update shareholders as necessary. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into SG:5F7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.