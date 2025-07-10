Wilson Asset Management Increases Stake in Australian Unity Office Fund

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WAM Strategic Value Ltd ( (AU:WAR) ) has provided an announcement.

Wilson Asset Management Group has increased its voting power in the Australian Unity Office Fund from 16.52% to 18.62%, indicating a significant change in its relevant interests in the company. This change in voting power could impact the company’s operations and influence its strategic decisions, potentially affecting stakeholders and the market positioning of the Australian Unity Office Fund.

Average Trading Volume: 135,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

