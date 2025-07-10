Wilmar International Maintains Strong ESG Rating in FTSE4Good Index

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Wilmar International ( (SG:F34) ).

Wilmar International has been reaffirmed in the FTSE4Good Index Series, maintaining a strong ESG rating of 3.9 out of 5.0 in the June 2025 review. The company excelled in the Social pillar with a score of 4.2, highlighting its dedication to labor standards and human rights. This recognition underscores Wilmar’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, further solidifying its position in the industry and among stakeholders.

Wilmar International Limited is a leading company in the Food & Beverage sector, known for its strong focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The company is committed to stakeholder engagement, social responsibility, and sustainable practices.

