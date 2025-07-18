Willas-Array Electronics Announces Director’s Interest Disclosure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited ( (SG:BDR) ) has provided an announcement.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited announced a disclosure of interest regarding its Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Xie Lishu. This regulatory announcement, made in accordance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules, highlights changes in Mr. Xie’s interest in the company, which may have implications for the company’s governance and stakeholder relations.

More about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, listed on both the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges. The company operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the distribution of electronic components and related products.

