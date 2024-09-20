Willas-Array Announces Director Interest Change

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has released an overseas regulatory announcement, as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, disclosing a change in the interest of Director Mr. Xie Lishu. The full document detailing the disclosure was made available on September 20, 2024, on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited’s website. The announcement underscores the company’s transparent governance practices and could be of interest to current and prospective shareholders.

