Wildcat Resources Reports Positive Lithium Assay Results at Leia Pegmatite

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Wildcat Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WC8) ) is now available.

Wildcat Resources Limited announced the final metallurgical assay results from its drilling at the Leia Pegmatite, revealing significant lithium mineralization with notable thickness and grade. The results indicate an overall uplift in lithium grade compared to adjacent holes, which could positively influence future planning and the definitive feasibility study. The company is progressing with its Definitive Feasibility Study and regional exploration efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WC8) stock is a Buy with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wildcat Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:WC8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wildcat Resources Ltd.

Wildcat Resources Limited is an Australian lithium explorer and developer focused on the Tabba Tabba Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia. The company is engaged in exploration activities, particularly targeting lithium mineralization within pegmatites.

Average Trading Volume: 2,596,896

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$240.6M

For detailed information about WC8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue