Widgie Nickel to Release 70 Million Shares from Escrow

The latest update is out from Widgie Nickel Limited ( (AU:WIN) ).

Widgie Nickel Limited has announced the release of 70 million fully paid ordinary shares from a voluntary escrow on November 21, 2025. These shares were initially placed under a twelve-month escrow period following the company’s acquisition of the Butchers Creek Project. This release marks a significant step in the company’s strategic operations, potentially impacting its market liquidity and shareholder value.

More about Widgie Nickel Limited

Widgie Nickel Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of nickel. The company is engaged in projects that aim to develop nickel resources, which are crucial for various industrial applications, including battery production and stainless steel manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 4,993,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$28.21M

