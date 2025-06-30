Widgie Nickel Sells Non-Core Assets to Focus on Gold Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Widgie Nickel Limited ( (AU:WIN) ) has provided an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited has completed the sale of its non-core nickel rights and associated infrastructure to Auric Mining Ltd for $1.4 million. This transaction allows WIN to focus on advancing its gold assets, particularly the Butchers Creek Gold Project, while Auric gains control over the Munda Gold Mine, enhancing its mining operations and future expansion plans.

More about Widgie Nickel Limited

Widgie Nickel Limited, trading as WIN Metals Ltd, operates in the mining industry with a focus on nickel resources. The company’s primary products include nickel, and it is involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly in the Mt Edwards region.

Average Trading Volume: 1,432,488

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.35M

Learn more about WIN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue